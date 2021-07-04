When one speaks of American Exceptionalism, we are quick to pat ourselves on the back and are rightfully proud as we cite numerous examples of American ingenuity and greatness. The technological wonders and feats of engineering and advances in science and medicine have literally changed the world. But what about when it comes to accepting responsibility for the failures and the mistakes, for the atrocities committed in the name of our Country? There are those that have always turned a blind eye and those that want to sanitize the narrative by sweeping the darkest chapters under the rug.
We have those that wish to whitewash our history by pretending the genocide of Native Americans, the enslavement of black people with whips and chains, the many lynchings and segregation of the Jim Crow era, or as all Constitutional rights of Japanese Americans were stripped away and forced into Internment Camps, never happened. Today we have the dismantling of the Civil Rights Act, the weakening of voting rights or those that deny even the existence of Racism.
Our Founding Fathers were undoubtably men of genius but they were not without fault. When they immortalized the words “We the people” in the Constitution, did that really include all the people...no. It meant free, white male property owners over the age of 21, that’s it. Not women, not Native Americans, and certainly not black people, in fact at the time of its signing in 1776 only about 20% of the 13 Colonies could vote. Therein lies the fault.
But the beauty and grandeur of the Constitution, “that all men are created equal”, is that of a living, evolving document that can be amended to help fully realize our potential for greatness. Therein lies the genius of the Founding Fathers. The legendary John Wooden, considered by many to be the greatest coach of all time, once said, “Failure isn’t fatal, but failure to change might be”.
We don’t need to deny, rewrite, not teach or whitewash our history, in fact we need never to forget! But are we doomed to keep repeating the same mistakes of the past, for if we want the credit for all the good, we must accept the responsibility for the bad and the ugly. We must learn from our mistakes, take corrective action, and not live in fear of the truth. Only then can we inherit the true promise of America...please stay safe my friends.
