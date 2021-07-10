Not since ‘The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight’ have a more clueless outfit of mafioso wannabes ever looked more ridiculous. The disgraced former President Donald Trump came out of hiding to make his first thinly veiled campaign stop since the bloody and deadly January 6th, Capital insurrection. The Trump faithful made the pilgrimage to Wellington, Ohio, for a day long deluge of regurgitated propaganda.
There was a carnival like atmosphere with T-Shirts, MAGA hats, bobbleheads, Confederate flags and Trump banners flying. As the smell of corndogs, fried pickles and funnel cakes wafted across the Lorain County Fairgrounds. This gathering offered a little something for everyone, you could shake hands with Mike Lindell, (the My Pillow Guy), sign a giant Trump “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” card or have your photo taken with a life size cutout of the man himself. If you were a glutton for punishment, this was your lucky day with a complete smorgasbord of all things Trumpian.
One by one the Trump disciples took to the stage, pounding the podium with intoxicated delirium in praise of the great Orange Supreme Leader. With CCR’s “Fortunate Son” blasting from the P.A. speakers, Georgia’s very own QAnon, anti-semite, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came out with guns a blazing. She threw down the gauntlet proclaiming “Those dirty rotten Democrats stole the election”. Then orgasmicly giddy, like a blushing school girl, she wanted the whole world to know that Donald Trump will always be her President. Up next was the spittle spewing Republican attack dog, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. He led the crowd with the ever popular “Lock her up” Hillary chant, but most of his time was spent dry humping the leg of his master.
But of course, the biggest applause was saved for the one and only, the big Kahuna, King of the Hill, traitor to the Constitution, that old con man himself, Donald Trump! To the rapturous, are you ready to rumble roar of the adoring crowd, Trump floated across the stage like a bedeviled, hot-aired filled Benito Mussolini. With all the skills of a snake charmer, Trump delighted and entranced the crowd with his delusional blathering of tall tales and great deeds.
Then like the Head Chef and caterer to the Donner Party, Trump threw out plenty of red meat to the ravenous masses. With slogans of fake news, rigged elections, and voter fraud echoing across the fair grounds, the faithful departed for home, gorged and satisfied. Say what you will about Donald Trump, but like a dung throwing chimpanzee, it’s always entertaining and hard to look away...please stay safe my friends.
