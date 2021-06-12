Make no mistake about it folks, Americans place a premium on winning. Legendary football coach Red Sanders may have summed it up best when he said, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing”. In sports this may seem like a great motivating principle, but in life “winning at all cost” may in the end prove to a losing strategy.
When one is willing to do whatever it takes to win, our moral compass of right and wrong is thrown away, because when the end justifies the means, the rules no longer apply. From the insider trading of Wall Street to the back room deals of Big Business, all bets are off when it comes to keeping ill-gotten gains and hiding assets. For the thrill of victory, Coaches have resorted to stolen playbooks, binoculars and even hidden cameras to avoid the agony of defeat.
Star athletes will use illegal steroids to build muscle mass and increase endurance, to the detriment of their own bodies for a chance at a Championship ring. The road to victory lane is littered with causalities, even the “Sport of Kings” Thoroughbred horse racing at the Kentucky Derby is not immune.
Sadly many politicians, especially those who hold leadership positions in the Republican party have crossed over the Rubicon. Sacrificing honesty, integrity, credibility and their personal oath of office and any obligation to the U.S. Constitution on the alter of Donald Trump. Senator Mitch McConnell once said that he wouldn’t give President Obama the satisfaction of a win even if it’s something we agree on. McConnell seems hell-bent on using that same strategy on President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, even if it means hurting and denying the concerns and needs of citizens and small towns all across the country.
The American Society of Civil Engineers recently estimated that Kentucky alone needs $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades, a $6.2 billion investment in sewer systems and that’s not counting the more than 14,000 bridges and 80,000 miles of road improvements and maintenance. Hazardous waste, levees and dams were all graded at a D-plus, now multiply that by 50 states and you soon realize the time for half measures are over.
Coach Red Sanders also said, “Sometimes no matter what you do, you’re bound to lose, and when you do, you just have to get over it”. So Mitch, put the 2020 Presidential election defeat behind you, put on your big boy pants and do what’s right for Kentucky and the Nation...please stay safe my friends.
