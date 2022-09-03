Like the searing, burning sensation of an inflamed hemorrhoid, the incessant whining of Donald Trump continues to be a pain in the ass that reverberates around the world. Accusing anyone that dare question his right to be our first American Dictator, as being part of a vast deep state conspiracy. And of course the Republican faithful, who I must admit take their loyalty pledge very seriously(regrettably their Oath to the U.S. Constitution not so much), say that Mr. Trump is the real victim, besieged by a partisan witch-hunt.
Yet it was Donald Trump’s treasonous rhetoric that induced mass hysteria and ignited the
deadly mob attack on the Capitol and it was Donald Trump who said the V.P. Mike Pence deserved to be hanged. Now if you want to talk about a real witch-hunt, just travel back in time to the late 1600s in Colonial Massachusetts and the Salem Witch Trials. Believe me, when it
came to throwing a good old fashion witch-hunting party, those decent God fearing Puritan Christians knew how to get the job done. Hundreds of people were accused, 30 were found guilty and at least 19 were hanged in the town square.
Poor little Dorothy Good, who was only five years old, met her her untimely demise at the end
of a rope because apparently she didn’t play nice with the popular girls. And who can ever forget Bridget Bishop, she tried valiantly to present a convincing defense but ultimately failed against a mountain of evidence. The Prosecutor laid out an iron clad open and shut case, first she was a widow, second she was elderly, third she was poor but most damning of all...she was
argumentative. That witch was swinging from the gallows later that same day.
The last time I checked, Donald Trump is still out there free as a bird, sitting on his throne at Mar-a-Lago, munching out on Big Macs and washing them down with 12 cans of Diet-Coke a day. Fully enjoying the Playboy lifestyle and even two years after being voted out of office, the Republican National Committee is still picking up the tab for all of his attorney fees. Who says crime doesn’t pay!
Remember folks, it was Donald Trump, who at the urging of the Republican leadership, made it a felony for taking (stealing) classified Government documents.
Then fully believing in the Tricky Dick Nixon credo of “When the President does it, it’s not illegal”, Trump packed up more than 300 Top Secret, Classified, National Defense Information Documents and anything else he could get his slimy, greasy little hands on and had them shipped to the basement of his brand new Command Center at Mara-a-Lago. And for good measure, he had the word “MINE” emblazoned on each and every box! It’s good to be the King....please be safe my friends.
