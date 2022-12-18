I was just sitting here realizing that I hadn’t written a column for this week. At the kitchen table, dimly lit with only the the dining room light, complimented only by the light from my laptop screen, I sit in silence. Oh, I can hear the quiet humming of the refrigerator and the sound of my wife’s bath water coursing through the pipes from upstairs, but it’s otherwise silent.
Sometimes, we get nervous in the silence. But I’ve found that when I get silent I can hear God start speaking to my heart. In this quiet moment of contemplative prayer, I began petitioning God for a word for you. “God, what do YOU want me to write about? What would YOU say to the person reading this column right now?” His answer came as no surprise to me, although it might surprise you: “I would tell them that they are awesome!”
In the book of Isaiah, chapter 55, God tells us that His ways are higher than our ways, His thoughts are
higher than our thoughts. Never is that truer than when it comes to how He thinks and feels about you and me. You are AWESOME! That’s what God wants you to hear right now.
“How can I be awesome?” you may be asking. “I’m a sinner.” “I am unworthy.” “I don’t even believe in God.” None of that changes the fact that God loves you, He believes in you, and He thinks you’re awesome! But how can it be?
The truth is that in the very beginning, God created man and woman in His own image, in His own likeness. Probably the closest that we can come to that is to have children. When you have a child, no matter if they look just like you or not, they at least have some of your characteristics. And even if they
didn’t, because they came FROM you, you’d still fawn all over them, oogling and doddling over them with such joy and amazement. Don’t you know that’s how God is over you? He created you. In Jeremiah chapter one, He says, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” That word “knew”
carries the context of an intimate, affectionate knowing, a loving knowing.
In fact, it’s the kind of knowing and loving that doesn’t even depend on what you look like, where you
are, what you’ve done, how you feel, or what anyone else says about you. It’s a HIGHER way of thinking and feeling about you. Remember, His ways and thoughts are higher than ours.
So, be encouraged! God DOES love you. He DOES care about you. He DOES think you’re AWESOME!
And, if we were ever to start thinking the way God does… Oh! How our lives would begin to change!
If you stopped feeling unworthy, if you decided to stop caring what others think about you, if you learned
to embrace that you are the apple of God’s eye, then your entire world would begin to bloom into a totally new dimension of beauty and magnificence. New possibilities would begin to present themselves to you. Your “bad days” would grow fewer and fewer, and a supernatural love for yourself and for
others would begin to flow from your precious new heart. Yes, the world would become a wonderful place to live. Can you see it? You truly are AWESOME! At Grace Fellowship, we talk about things like that.
