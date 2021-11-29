Not so long ago, Congresswoman Liz Cheney was considered to be GOP Royalty, endowed with impeccable conservative credentials. As the daughter of former Vice-President Dick Cheney, she was a rising star secure in her leadership role as the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress. So what happened?
What does it take to be lauded as a heroine by the Republican Party one minute and then be branded a heretic and voted off the island the next? Simply refuse to bow down at the alter and pledge your complete and undying loyalty to your new personal savior and supreme leader... Donald Trump. Now I ask you, how’s that for a litmus test? This is not your father’s Republican Party my friends, in fact, with his anti-slavery views that all men are created equal, Abe Lincoln would have been kicked to the curb.
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Donald Trump, sent shock waves through the Republican ranks as condemnation and death threats rained down like a Biblical plague. Although shunned as an outcast, labeled a Judas and no longer recognized in her home state as a member of the GOP, the Congressional records show, she voted 93% of the time with the Trump agenda. Her percentage of votes was remarkably greater than two of Donald’s favorite little lap dogs, Jim Jordan at 88% and Matt Gaetz at 85%.
Against an onslaught of Republican rancor, Congresswoman Cheney stoically defended the Constitution and stood for truth. She challenged the members of her own party by saying “Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and the liar. There is no gray area when it comes to that question. When it comes to this moment there is no middle ground”.
Like the whining, braying jack*** he is, Trump responded with his usual diatribe by calling her a psycho, a disloyal smug fool, and a bitter, horrible human being. This coming from the deranged idiot that demanded pole workers stop the vote count and declared himself the winner of the 2020 Presidential election. He refused to concede defeat and forcibly threatened state election officials to falsify ballots.
Then when all else failed he incited a deadly insurrection by unleashing a raging mob to attack the police, denigrate and vandalize the U.S. Capitol in a vain, ego-driven attempt to overthrow American Democracy. And yet the Republicans continue to call Liz Cheney a traitor.
It remains to be seen if Republicans will regain their courage, stand united with Liz Cheney, damning the torpedoes and the consequences and throw Donald Trump to the ash heap of history... Please stay safe my friends.
