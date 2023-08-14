Once again, a very confused Donald Trump is telling his followers, “They’re not indicting me, they’re indicting you, I just happen to be standing in their way.” Does he mean like a fox guarding the hen house or a troll guarding a bridge? Now before anyone panics and starts searching for the number of a good lawyer, please relax, because they’re not indicting you my friends, they’re indicting you-know-who.
Also to the point of ad nauseam, Trump can’t seem to stop whining that he’s being unfairly persecuted. Sorry, but wrong again Mr. Trump, you’re not being persecuted, you are being prosecuted. Now those two words may look and even sound alike, but that persnickety little letter “O” makes all the difference. Please allow me to take just a moment and thank all my wonderful teachers at Beattyville Elementary, who have taught so many of us the letters of the alphabet and how to phonetically sound out and properly spell ‘bigly’ words.
Now listen up folks, were you part of that angry mob storming the walls of the Capitol on January 6, 2021? Were you breaching security barricades, smashing windows, forcing your way through locked doors and violently attacking the Police? Because if not, then you really have nothing to fear from the long arm of the law, including the U.S. Department of Justice.
Even if you were sitting safely at home watching it all unfold on live television, applauding and cheering for the mob, shouting out “Hell Yeah” every time an injured police officer fell to the ground and “Hang Mike Pence” is now your favorite new ring tone. There’s nothing at all to worry about because you haven’t broken a single law. Why? This is America baby, and don’t ever forget it, because millions of brave men and women have died fighting to give you that precious right.
You can stand out on your front porch and holler all day long “I’m gonna rob a bank, I’m gonna rob a bank”, and other than maybe a neighbor complaining about all the racket, you still have nothing to worry about.
Because that’s free speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. But the minute you drive on out to the People’s Exchange Bank, break down the door, coldcock a security guard, holler out “I’m gonna rob this bank” and demand that the cashier hand over all the money, well guess what? Don’t be surprised when you hear sirens screaming, blue lights flashing and armed policemen ordering you to come out with your hands up. Because that’s not protected free speech and when they handcuff and arrest your sorry, dumb ass, the only right you need to be concerned about is the right to remain silent...please stay safe my friends.
