Who can forget that classic scene from “The Godfather” when an unsuspecting Sonny
Corleone is ambushed and brutally gunned down by Mob gangsters at a highway toll booth. In
a not so dramatic and much less bloody encounter, unless of course ketchup stains count, Mike
Lindell, The My Pillow Guy, had his phone seized as FBI agents surrounded his vehicle at a Hardee’s drive-thru. Sometimes life really does imitate art! Hey Mike, maybe the next time you want a Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger and a large chocolate shake you should try Hardee’s new mobile phone app for home delivery.
Almost immediately Mr. Lindell said that the FBI had been weaponized against him, seemingly
surprised that a wealthy CEO could be held subject to the same laws, just like us po’ folks. Also
making the ridiculous claim that he doesn’t own a computer and that confiscating his phone means he is no longer able to run his business and make a living. Here’s a news flash for you Mikey, a smartphone is computer! Is there anyone out there that believes an individual with an estimated worth of more $200 million, living in a 21,000 sq. ft. Luxury mansion, with multiple
yachts and a fleet of exotic automobiles, doesn’t have at least one back-up phone. Helloooo!
Calling Mike Lindell a dyed in the wool, off the rails, swinging from the rafters, kool-aid drinking Trump fanatic is like saying the “Big Bang” was nothing more than a slight disruption in the space-time continuum. Could someone please put this little cuckoo bird back into the nest.
Mr. Lindell claims he can 100% guarantee that the election results will be thrown out and
Trump will be returned to his rightful place on the throne. And like Nostradamus, he also has the ability to foresee the future and predicts that voting machines will not be allowed in the 2022 mid-term elections.
As a matter of fact, Mikey says that he’s on a divine mission from God
to save our democracy. Wow!!! Just like the Blues Brothers, but seriously folks, this is what your
brain looks like on crack cocaine.
I’ve got just one question, do you want fries with that vary tall order...please stay safe my
friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.