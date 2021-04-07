Ora Jean Spencer Marshall, widow of Edward Kash Marshall and the daughter of the late Grover and Pearl Thorpe Spencer was born in Lee County, Kentucky April 21, 1932 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on March 31, 2021 at the age of 88 years, 11 months, and 10 days. She was a retired Activities Director at Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center and a member of the Wide Creek Community Church. Mrs. Marshall is survived by four children, Danny Paul Marshall and wife Brenda, Debbie Childers and husband Mitch, Janet Baker and husband Doug, and Mark Marshall and wife Sheri all of Beattyville, Kentucky; 13 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; one aunt, Olga Caldwell of Beattyville, Kentucky; her best friend, Clay Kidd also of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Edward and her parents; Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her second husband, McLaren Combs; one son, Ronnie Dale Marshall; and one daughter-in-law, Kathy Marshall. Funeral held Sat. April 3rd 2021 at Wide Creek Community Church of Beattyville with Mike Spencer officiating. Burial in the Marshall Spencer cemetery of Nick Spencer Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
