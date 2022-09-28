Osgood, IN - Sarah “Opal” Irene Lewis, 79, of Osgood, formerly of Beattyville, Kentucky, passed away at 12:20pm, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. She was born in Hanover on May 3, 1943, the daughter of James and Sarah Trent Coldiron. Survivors include four sons Dennis (Angie) Gaither of Osgood, David Baker and Basil Lewis III both of Radcliff, Kentucky, and Mark Jessie of Columbus; four daughters Pam (Carson) Trent of Greensburg, Diane (Larry) Traugott of Frankfort, Kentucky, Lana (Darryl) Jackson of Cynthiana, Kentucky, and Nolalee (Charlie) McIntosh of Beattyville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her companion Danny White, her son Frankie Baker, brothers Frank, George, and Taylor Coldiron, and her sisters Hazel and Lurie Coldiron, Louverne Steele, and Geneva Horner.
Mrs. Lewis was a homemaker. She enjoyed being at her farm in Lee County, Kentucky, reading, feeding the hummingbirds, listening to country music, and taking care of her dog Gristopher. Visitation on Sunday, September 25 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles. A short service with Bob McCreary of the Holton Christian Church officiating. Graveside services held on September 26 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Booneville, Kentucky. Memorials may be given to the Ripley County Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.