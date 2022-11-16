Othel “Ode” Dickerson, widower of Maude Smallwood Dickerson and the son of the late Ted and Dora Cox Dickerson was born in Lumas, Kentucky on June 5, 1933 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on November 11, 2022 at the age of 89 years, 5 months, and 6 days. Ode was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 25 years for Mitchell Construction, worked in the oil fields, Lee County Fiscal Court employee, Dunahoo Furniture employee, and he also worked in logging.
He is survived by one son, Ronald Dickerson; two grandsons, Jeremy and Trenton Dickerson all of Beattyville, Kentucky; brothers and sisters, Virginia Stamper Hacker, Rena L. Lilly, and Eugene and Zenith Dickerson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ben Dickerson. Visitation 6-9pm Wednesday November 16, 2022 at Beattyville 1st Church of God. Funeral Thursday November 17th, 2022 2pm also at Beattyville 1st Church of God. Burial Rock of Ages Cemetery of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.