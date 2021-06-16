Otis Wayne Osborne, son of the late Russell and Nellie Frances Jewell Osborne was born in Campton, Kentucky on October 20, 1963 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on June 11, 2021 at the age of 57 years, 7 months and 22 days.
He is survived by six children, Otis Wayne Osborne, Jr. and wife April, Laura Nellie Osborne, Jordan Daniel Osborne and fiancé Amber, John Evans, Hope Evans, and Chelsea Thorpe all of Beattyville, Kentucky; fifteen grandchildren; six siblings, Larry and Hubert Osborne both of Newport, Kentucky, Patricia Taylor of North Augusta, South Carolina, Linda Shoemaker of Jackson, Kentucky, Kathy Peters, and Joyce Allen both of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Otis was preceded in death by two brothers, Hearl and Anthony. Services held Monday, June 14th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in the Osborne Cemetery of Buffalo Zion Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
