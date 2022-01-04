Ottis Judd went to be with Jesus on December 31, 2021 at the age of 97 years, 3 months and 8 days. He was born at Tallega, KY, on September 23, 1924, to Walter Judd and Lottie Thomas Judd. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having served in Germany, France, England, Wales, Belgium, Luxemburg, and Holland. He married Hilda Spencer on May 5, 1946. He was a mechanic at the Ford Garage in Beattyville for 8 years. He was a member of the Beattyville Church of the Nazarene and helped with much of the construction of the building. He became co-owner of Judd’s Garage and operated a bulldozer for many years until his retirement, building many of the roads, ponds, house seats and oil company locations in Lee County and several surrounding counties.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda Judd of Beattyville, his two sons, Danny (Lois) Judd of Georgetown, KY, and Jerry (Doris) Judd of Flemingsburg, 4 Grandchildren, Anthony (Nicole) Judd of Heath, OH, Samuel (Ronni) Judd of Beattyville, R. Mark (Jena Rae) Judd of Huntington, WV, and Benjamin (Kristin) Judd of Tomball, TX. He is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, Allie and Alex Judd of Heath, OH, and Simeon, Abigayle, Abraham, and Elizabeth Judd of Huntington, WV and Emma Judd of Tomball, TX. Survivors also include many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ottis was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Reba Baker, Pauline Shields and Norma Isaacs, two brothers, Sanford Judd and Lester Judd.
Visitation at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville, KY on January 4, 2022 from 5PM to 7PM. The funeral service will be at the Beattyville Church of the Nazarene on January 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Beattyville, KY.
