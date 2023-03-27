JACKSON, Ky. (Date, 2023)– Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County should prepare to use an alternate route during overnight hours on Wednesday, March 29.
An inspection planned for the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area will require the road to be closed from 5 p.m. on Wednesday until approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. The tunnel is located between milepoints 2.2 and 2.3 on KY 77, between KY 11/KY 15 and the Menifee County line.
Tunnel inspectors and geotechnical personnel will be examining the historic tunnel to ensure that it remains safe for travel. Fewer than 725 vehicles use this road each day; traffic counts are higher in daytime hours and during busy tourist seasons in the Red River Gorge.
No signed detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 11/KY 15, KY 613, and Forest Service Road 23 through Menifee County as a detour route. The Forest Service route is narrow with a number of pavement breaks, so drivers unfamiliar with the highway should use extreme caution, especially in the dark. Motorists can also use KY 15 and KY 715 through Wolfe County as an alternate route.
Potential improvements to the Nada Tunnel are included in a traffic study currently underway to examine possible efforts improve safety and mobility in the Red River Gorge. A project website outlining the various possible changes, and an online survey, are available through March 31 at www.rrgstudy.com.
