Owen D. Webb, son of the late Elisha and Dona Pittman Webb was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 14, 1942 and departed this life in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Age of 78 years, 4 months, and 24 days. He was a former brick mason for Webb’s Masonry. He is survived by 9 children, Susan Neal of Crittenden, Kentucky, Steven Webb and Virginia Honeycutt both of Supply, North Carolina, Sheri Martin of Blacksburg, South Carolina, Jeremy Webb of Tilton, New Hampshire, Owen Webb, Jr. of Independence, Kentucky, Clarence Webb of Union, Kentucky, Charlotte Reffett of Falmouth, Kentucky, and Teresa Buckler of Petersburg, Kentucky; 21 grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; 2 sisters, Geneva Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky and Judy Tipton of Irvine, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. Owen was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Christopher Shane Webb; 3 brothers, Otis and Roy Webb and Burt Turner; and 2 sisters, Hazel Yunker and Rosie Tipton.
Visitation & funeral service: Sat. Oct. 10 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Webb Cemetery (Old Landing) of Evelyn Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
