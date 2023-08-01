Owsley County Board of Education Holds Special Session

The Owsley County Board of Education met in a special session on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll call was taken for all in attendance. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the board meeting minutes from the June 5, 2023 meeting.
Kim Cox from the Kim Cox Medical Provider Family Practice Clinic gave a short presentation. She stated that she had graduated from OCHS and then from EKU. She said that she and her staff had agreed that they would like to get the chance to work with the children in the school system.
Kim explained that with her office being only two to three minutes away from each school. Telehealth has enabled us so much. We would like to help the children with diabetes to try to make their lives easier.
We could help their parents with this as well. Some of the people that I took care of twenty years ago when I started here are now in the nursing home because they have not taken care of themselves. Maybe if we teach the children to take care of themselves then we won’t have as many in the nursing homes later.
In our culture, we have a tendency to eat what we want, continue smoking and not check our blood sugar like we should. We have talked about doing an after school program
called “Ready! Set! Go!” This preprogram will focus on mental health prevention, bullying, self esteem, anti-vaping, anti-smoking, drinking, suicide prevention. All the mental health issues that children are dealing with. We will have a snack, games and arts & crafts for the children in first through sixth grade. We can also do CDL’s, sports physicals and CPR certification. We now have the rsv test as well as strep, flu and covid tests that we can do. Kim brought Angie Turner, Christina Byrd and Andrew Byrd with her.
Superintendent Gary Cornett told the board that they had talked a couple of months ago about partnering with Lee County for an Alternative School. It would be housed at Lee County and it is not just for students with behavior issues. Staffing would be the problem. We still have to talk to attorneys and see if this is something that we can do. This is something that is a possibility not in concrete yet. They would be bussed to Lee County on the vocational bus each day. Owsley County would still get our money for the students. We would be sending no more than 10 students to the alternative school. Lee County Superintendent Ray Shuler said that this would be for a one year trial. If this works well, we could continue. This will also be for students that are just behind on their classwork. This is not for a good time, it is a time for working on what they need to be working on. This program takes no money away from Owsley County except to help with the cost of the principal. “We have to cut suspension rates,” said Superintendent Cornett.
The KSBA 2023 Fall Regional Conference is scheduled for September 11, 2023 in Irvine, Ky. “They have not announced what time it will be but as soon as they do, I will let you know,” said Betty Jo Neeley, Board Secretary. Autumn Herald gave the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. Autumn Herald also told the board that the Tax Collector’s Report to the local board (what the sheriff collects and what we receive) needs to have less than a 1% difference and we had a difference of 0.2% - 0.3%. The board reviewed the Healthcare Proposal sent in by Darlene Wilson from the In House Primary Care Services. A motion was made and carried to approve Kim Cox Medical Provider Family Practice Clinic as the Health Care Provider for Owsley County School District 2023-2024 pending all paperwork and legalities. The board tabled the Final Draft of the RossTarrant Architect & Engineer for full building project upgrades for the 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent’s travel for June & July, 2023. A motion was made and carried to approve the District Code of Conduct 2023-2025 SY (this needs to be done every 2 years). Tonya Spicer said that the Annual Determination Letter is something that has to be done every year. A motion was made and carried to approve/award the bus bid for #206 to Tim Charlton/Christian School.
A motion was made and carried to approve the following consent items: review SBDM Reports; approve KSBA Annual Policy Update 2nd Reading; approve extended employment report & plan for agricultural education (Alan Taylor); approve Title IX Audit Report - Travis Smith (in compliance); approve Physical Therapy Contract 2023-2024; approve Occupational Therapy Contract 2023-2024; approve Speech Therapy Contract 2023-2024; approve Vision Teacher/Orientation Mobility Contract 2023-2024; approve School Based Medicaid Contract 2023-2024; approve Central KY Psychological Services & Fee Schedule 2023-2024; approve CTL Partnership Agreement 2023-2024; approve KY River District Health Department Contracts (Vaccination/Immunization Transportation Dept./OCBOE); approve KRCC Mental Health Services Agreement (Head Start) 2023-2024; approve 2023-2024 SY Adult Meal Prices - continue to utilize KDE formula once USDA Food are released (Breakfast - $2.73 and Lunch -$4.37); approve advertisement to bid (2 heating & cooling units at OCHS due to recent storm damage); and reports from each department. Charlie Davidson, DPP/Director of Alternative Education had applied for and has received a grant for $75,000 for homeless students. Saundra Bowman said that they have supplied over 36,000meals for the summer so far and has received a grant to purchase fresh fruit and veggies for the students for the school year.
The board acknowledged the personnel action report by the superintendent. The following were hired: Snow Wilson Smith (Elementary School Nurse); Stacey Davidson (Chief Academic Officer K-12); Amber Smith (OCES Teacher); Consultants - Debbie Smith (Part-time .5 Literacy Coach/.5 Instructional Coach), Pam Campbell (Part-time Reading/Math Interventionist OCES), Kim Johnson (Part-time Reading/Math Interventionist OCHS) and Tina Cornwell (Part-time Academic Interventionist); Megan Bowling District Assessment Coordinator (DAC); Robert Smith (Itinerant Assistant Principal); Crystal Reed (Clerical Assistant I OCHS); DeRhonda Miller (Full time Custodian - pending paperwork); Erika Hughes (Substitute Cook - pending paperwork); Shelly McDaniel, Angel Hernandez & Helen Green (Substitutes - EHS/HS) and Gavin Taylor (Certified Kindergarten Aide OCES). Brianna Holiday (Kindergarten Aide OCES) and Neil Mullins (Assistant Volleyball Coach) both resigned.
A motion was made and carried to go into executive session for the deliberation on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the session.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
