According to Owsley Sheriff Brent Lynch and OCHS Principal Lincoln Spence, they have informed the Booneville Sentinel that Makayla Hamrick, 13, who went missing earlier today after she was seen leaving the Owsley County High School grounds at approximately 7:41 am, is now in the custody of Georgia officials. She is safe and secure.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Owsley County Missing Teen has been FOUND
- HCTC Helps Cosmetology Student through Classes, Life, and onto New Career
- LC Fire Dept Auctioning Off Rifle
- BETTY JEAN MASON COOPER OBITUARY
- Shanelle (Bowling) White Obituary
- ROYCE KEITH PHILLIPS OBITUARY
- Places in Kentucky With the Fastest Rising Home Values - Study
- KDE’s Summer Food Service Program offering information session for potential new sponsors
Most Popular
Articles
- Owsley County Prisoner Escaped at Three Forks Regional Jail
- Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America
- New Tax Proposal Threatens Customers' Privacy
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Trick or Treat On Main is a Go for This Year
- Critical City Water Problems
- Places in Kentucky With the Fastest Rising Home Values - Study
- Happy Birthday to Our Columnist, Betty Crabtree!
- Owsley County Arrestee Escapes During Transport
- Photo contest showcases fall colors of southern and eastern Kentucky
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.