Owsley County Missing Teen has been FOUND

According to Owsley Sheriff Brent Lynch and OCHS Principal Lincoln Spence, they have informed the Booneville Sentinel that Makayla Hamrick, 13, who went missing earlier today after she was seen leaving the Owsley County High School grounds at approximately 7:41 am, is now in the custody of Georgia officials. She is safe and secure. 

