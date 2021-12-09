Owsley County Sheriff Arrested

On December 9, 2021, the arrest warrant for Brent Lynch was served. He was lodged at the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.
Kentucky State Police says Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Perry County high school basketball game Friday, December 3.
Lynch is accused of striking a juvenile in the face. He's charged with assault in the fourth degree.
This is a developing story and more can be found in next week's edition of the Booneville Sentinel
