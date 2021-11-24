Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept Make a Drug Trafficking Arrest

On Novembe 17, 2021, the Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch reported that Owsley Sheriff's K9 Deputy Eddie Dunahoo arrested Joshua Sebastian (above),age 31 of Booneville on November 16, 2021 at approximately 11:00pm
The arrest occurred on KY28 in the City of Booneville after K9 deputy Dunahoo conducted a traffic stop with KSP.
Through the investigation K9 Gunner was deployed to conduct a "free air sniff" of the vehicle. K9 Gunner gave a conditioned response to the odor of narcotics.
Deputy Deputy Dunahoo then located and seized over 26 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and digital scales.
The arrested individual was identified as the driver, Joshua Sebastian was charged with TRAFF IN CONT SUB, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFF - (METHAMPHETAMINE), and lodged at the
Three Forks Regional Jail.
Photos of accused attached are courtesy of Three Forks Regional Jail.
According to the Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept Facebook Page, Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch and his Deputies are committed to getting drugs like these off the streets and out of our community. Any drug tips can be called into their office at 606-593-5161.
