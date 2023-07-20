Owsley County Woman Charged With Murder

On 7/15/23 at approximately 11:30pm, Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old mother of two, Micka McKinney with murder after hitting a pedestrian while under the influence. The pedestrian hit and killed by McKinney was 33 year old Ethan Bolin who was walking on the shoulder of the road, west on KY Highway 30. Bolin was pronounced dead at the scene by Owsley Co. Coroner.
McKinney was arrested and booked in the Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville and is being charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, operating on suspended/revoked license, murder, fail of owner to maintain required insurance, fail to transfer motor vehicle registration, license to be in possession, fail to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired license and careless driving.
