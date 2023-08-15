Pamela Logsdon, age 60, wife of Johnny Logsdon, passed away Saturday, August 5. 2023 at her home in Booneville, KY. Pamela was born July 8, 1963 in Middletown, OH, a daughter to the late Fenley & Edna (Angel) Tolson. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her grandchildren. Along with her husband; Johnny Logsdon of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 1 son; John J. (Heather) Logsdon, 3 daughters; Laura Logsdon, Rebecca (Patrick) Burns, and Lisa Logsdon, 2 brothers; Marvin Tolson, and Marcus Tolson, 1 sister; Barb Tolson, 9 grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers; David, Michael, Jim & Carl Tolson, and 2 nephews.
A memorial service held August 11, 2023 with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
