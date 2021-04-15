Pandemic EBT benefits for the month of February are going out this week!
 
Pandemic EBT is for KY students who attend either a CEP school or receive free and reduced meals at school AND did some form of virtual instruction this school year.
 
Did you child receive a different amount of P-EBT than they should have based on their predominant learning model?
 
Call (855)306-8959 to request a reconsideration for your child’s P-EBT benefits. You can also call this number with any P-EBT questions or to change addresses.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you