Pandemic EBT benefits for the month of February are going out this week!

Pandemic EBT is for KY students who attend either a CEP school or receive free and reduced meals at school AND did some form of virtual instruction this school year.
Did you child receive a different amount of P-EBT than they should have based on their predominant learning model?
Call (855)306-8959 to request a reconsideration for your child’s P-EBT benefits. You can also call this number with any P-EBT questions or to change addresses.
