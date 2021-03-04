Passengers Stranded in Vehicle in Lee County Due to High Waters

Last night in Lee County, a vehicle tried to drive through high water. It didn’t make it. Leaving the three people inside trapped.
Lee County Sheriff's Dept could not get to them due to high water and road blockages on their side, so Owsley Sheriff's Dept came to their aid.
Owsley County Sheriff's Dept were able to reach the people stranded in the vehicle.
Owsley County Deputy, Eddie Dunahoo, waded out into the water with a Lee County Deputy and they both were able to walk all passengers to dry land without any injuries.
