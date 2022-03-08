If you are currently or were a former foster youth ages 18-23, you have the opportunity to participate in ADULTING 101 Webinars and receive $250 per webinar you attend. If you participate in all webinars, you could earn $2000.00 plus some guidance and insight on important life skills.
Virtual Webinars begin at 10am-12:15pm and are as follows:
- 3/19 Entrepreneurship & Vocational Programs
- 4/16 Keys to Successful Parenting
- 5/14 Keys to Purchasing Homes & Cars
- 5/21 Family Planning & Sexual Health
- 6/25 Building Generational Wealth
- 7/23 Healthy Relationships
- 8/20 Self Care
- 9/17 Investing 101
Register now at KYRISE.KY.GOV under the upcoming events tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.