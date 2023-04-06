Patricia Dee Strahl Allen of Beattyville, KY, formerly of Huber Heights, OH, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Conway Strahl of Lafferty, OH departed this life on March 29, 2023 at the age of 83. Pat had a distinguished career with the Federal Government from which she retired as the Civilian Chief of War Readiness at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, OH after 30 years of service. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and most recently served as Missions Director and Fundraiser for New Springs United Methodist Church where she, her husband and the ladies of the church raised in excess of $75,000 for mission work both at home and abroad. She was a past President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. Pat was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, George B. Allen, her parents, one brother, John B. Strahl and one sister, Sandra Strahl Motz. She is survived by two brothers: Jim Strahl and his wife Ruth of Ocala, FL and Ronald Strahl and his wife, Barbara of Barnesville, OH, one aunt, Maryjo Phillips of West Carrollton, OH, one uncle Johnny Dunn of Lafferty, OH and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Pat in May at New Springs United Methodist Church located on Highway 2017, Beattyville, KY in the community of Primrose. Any memorial contributions may be made to New Springs United Methodist Church, mailing address: 647 Fairground Ridge Road, Beattyville, KY 41311. Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
