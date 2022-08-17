Patricia Turner, 75, of Alexandria, KY passed away on August 9th, 2022. She was the daughter of MC McClellan and Lula Mae (Riley) Caudell. She had worked many years at St. Luke Hospital in various positions. She loved her family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed hiking, traveling and was always helping others. Patricia was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and was an Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donnie Turner and brothers, Daniel and Fred Caudell. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Melissa Simpson. Son; Vince (Julie) Turner. Sister; Cleda Turner. Grandchildren; Kendall (Chris) Sweeney, Kyle Turner, Robbie and Tommy Simpson. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Friday, August 12th, 2022 from 5pm-7pm.
Services held at Booneville Funeral Home, August 13th, 2022. Burial in the Warren G. Turner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help the Eastern Kentucky flood victims by mailing donations to; Morris Fork Church, 908 Morris Fork Rd, Booneville, KY 41314 in memory of Patricia Turner. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family. Booneville Funeral in charge of arrangements.
