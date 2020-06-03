   Patrick Eugene Blount, age 50, formerly of Perry County, KY passed away on May 25, 2020 at his residence in Beattyville, KY. Patrick was a former Firefighter & Paramedic. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He and his father spent many years on the radio doing sports talk shows. They were known as the Big Dipper and Little Dipper. He was born on Jan. 08, 1970 to the late Richard Blount and the late Judith Gail Gibson Blount. 

     He leaves surviving his wife: Brenda Lee McCoy Blount; two sons: Dylan Patrick Watts & John Marshall Watts; one daughter: Madelyn Kloma Mae Watts and a host of cousins, family & friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Blount as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you