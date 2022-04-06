Patty Jeanette (Botner) Johnson, age 58, Formerly of Booneville, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
She was born November 4, 1963 in Waco, Texas, a daughter to Eddie Botner and Ruth (Russell) Benear. Patty was a graduate of Fayette County High School in Fayetteville, GA. A loving mother, her life centered around her children and grandchildren. When she wasn’t spending time with her grandchildren, Patty loved watching her shows, was an avid reader, loved animals and watching videos with animals. She loved music, especially Fleetwood Mac. Patty spent much of her time cleaning – nonstop.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father and step-mother, Eddie and Linda Botner; her mother and step-father, Ruth and Ron Benear; son, Edwin Ridge Johnson; daughter, Rhianon Marie Johnson; brothers, Paul Botner and John Botner (Carolyn); sisters, Veronica, Melody and Lisa; two grandchildren, Raylin Marie Stevenson and Serena Rayne Beck. Patty will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Valentine Brewer Cemetery located in the Sturgeon Community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home has been charged with arrangements.
