Paul Brandenburg, age 76, of Fairground Ridge in Beattyville, departed this life Friday, June 2, 2023, at Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine following a long illness. He was born February 22, 1947, in Lee County and was the son of the late Joe Dave and Annie Brandenburg. He was a US Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was an electrician and carpenter who helped build many homes in his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outdoors. He was a member of the Pine Crest First Church of God and had lived in Lee County all his life.
He is survived by: His wife of 56 years: Manda Brandenburg, His daughter: Angela Voyles (Jeff) -Lee County, His son: Chad Curtis Brandenburg (Tammie) – Estill County, His twin sister: Pauline Miller – Lee County, 5 grandchildren: Athena Desirae Voyles, Jarek Scott Voyles (Brooke), Amanda Mae Voyles, Lyric Nicole Brandenburg, Jacob Paul Brandenburg, 2 great grandchildren: Jayden Taylor Voyles, Ava Rose Voyles, A host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Amel Brandenburg and his sisters, Helen Thomas and Geraline McIntosh.
Services; June 6th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; Joe Dave Brandenburg cemetery of Lee County. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.