Paul Edward Thorpe, widower of Bobbie Farrell White Thorpe and the son of the late Cash Thorpe was born on September 8, 1926 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on August 3, 2023 at the age of 96 years, 11 months, 25 days. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having fought in the Korean Conflict. He also worked as a bridge carpenter for over 40 years and was a railroad worker for 11 years.
Mr. Thorpe is survived by two sons, Perry Thorpe of Beattyville, Kentucky and Craig Thorpe and wife Glenda of Partridge, Kentucky; two grandsons, Steven Thorpe and wife Mims of Georgetown, Kentucky and Glenn Paul Thorpe of Partridge, Kentucky; family friends, Madeline Sawyer, Glenn Kincaid and family, Duke Morris, and David and Lisa Moore all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Betty Sebastian of Booneville, Kentucky and Brenda Hollon and husband Ordie of Georgetown, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Thorpe was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Latisha. Services Aug. 6th-7th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; Riverview Cemetery of Old State HWY 11, Lee County, KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
