Paul Troy, age 42, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Paul was born February 14, 1977 in Worcester, MA, a son to Ava Lois Carpenter and the late Raymond Troy Sr. In his spare-time, he enjoyed fishing and bowling.He is survived by his wife; Janice (Newton) Troy of Beattyville, KY, his mother; Ava Lois Carpenter of Beattyville, KY, 1 son; Tyler Troy of Richmond, KY, 1 brother; Dustin (Nickia) Carpenter of Beattyville, KY, 1 grandchild; Jayden Troy of Jackson, KY, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his father; Raymond Troy Sr., he was preceded in death by 1 brother; Raymond Troy Jr. Visitation held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. A dinner will be held following the services at Breathitt County Senior Citizens. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com.
