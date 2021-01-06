COLUMBIA, SC - A funeral service for Paul Wayne Sandy, 68, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at noon. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Sandy died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Born in Morganton, N.C., he was a son of the late George Claude Sandy and Grace Colvin Taylor. He was a U.S Army veteran, a Southern Baptist, and built a career as a heavy equipment mechanic. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Ginger Durbin Sandy, his son Paul Wayne Sandy II and his daughter Olympia Gail Sandy. He was the grandfather to seven grand kids: Ethan, Noah, Caleb, Pauline, Thomas, Devon, and Haile and the great grandfather to Haylen Porter. Paul leaves two brothers Gerald and Freddie Sandy; three sisters Arlene Sandy, Ann Syliva Hood, Cheryl Seegars. In addition to his parents, his three brothers Elon, Frankie and Michael Sandy, his sister Eloise Fikley and his granddaughter Hannah Renee predeceased him.
