PAUL WHEELER TREADWAY, widower of Phyllis Jane Howell Treadway and the son of the late Edwin Bowman and Betty Shanks Treadway was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 24, 1920 and departed this life in Danville, Kentucky on July 9, 2022 at the age of 101 years, 10 months, and 15 days. Mr. Treadway is survived by his daughter-in-law Lawanna Treadway; five grandchildren, Leisa Treadway Ammerman and husband Bobby, James Treadway all of Beattyville, Kentucky, Mark Treadway of Midway, Kentucky, Jennifer Fleenor and husband Jim and Jodi Treadway and Jonathon Medcalf all of Lexington, Kentucky; six great grandchildren, Katilynn Newnam and husband Brad of Beattyville, Sydney Treadway and Tim Marshall, McKenzie Treadway all of Booneville, Kentucky, Michael Ammerman of Beattyville, and Aidan and Evan Treadway of Monroe, Ohio; three great-great grandchildren, Aubrey, Abram, and Brooks; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Treadway was preceded in death by two sons, David Michael and Paul Eddie Treadway; one daughter-in-law, Glendola Treadway; two sisters, Gladys and Aileen; and one brother, Lawrence. Services July 14th 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Visitation 12pm-2pm. Funeral following. Burial Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Booneville KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.