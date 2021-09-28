Pauline Goe Barrett, widow of Vernon Barrett and the daughter of the late Shelby and Georgia Toler God was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 23, 1946 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on September 26, 2021 at the age of 75 years, 7 months and 3 days.
Pauline is survived by two children, Gina Marie Turner and husband Frank of Jackson, Kentucky and Vernon Brack Goe of Beattyville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Brittney Paige Goe, Travis Paul Arnold, Brack Tyler Newman, Kendra Brooke Neace, Haley Marie Warner, and Katherine Paige Stout; four great grandchildren, Chloey Jolene Tyler Newman, Abigail Grace Thomas, Braxton Jacob Napier, and Brenton Joe Napier; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her daughter, Jolene Goe; and one great granddaughter, Alison Rose Thomas. Services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1 PM. Burial in the Collins Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-8 pm. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
