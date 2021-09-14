Pauline Peters Hall, widow of Thomas Hall and the daughter of the late Hugh and Isie Brandenburg Peters was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on September 9, 1936 and departed this life in Leesburg, Ohio on September 2, 2021 at the age of 84 years, 11 months and 24 days. She was a former employee of the Nutone factory and retired after 40 years of service. Mrs. Hall is survived by two children, Tommy Hall, Jr. of Leesburg, Ohio and Sheri Schulkers and husband James of Bethel, Ohio; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Denvard Peters of Beattyville, Kentucky, Dempsey Peters of Hamilton, Ohio, Myrtle Gay of Springdale, Ohio, Sylvia Begley, and Morris Peters both of Beattyville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by four brothers, Penn, Charlie, Fred, and Sim Peters.
Services held Sept. 8th 2021- Sept. 9th. Garrett Thomas officiating. Burial Peters Cemetery of Long Branch Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.