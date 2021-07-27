Peggy Sue Hobbs, daughter of the late Clarence Junior and Gracie Marie Brandenburg Hobbs was born in Campton, Kentucky on April 3, 1960 and departed this life on July 23, 2021 in Irvine, Kentucky at the age of 61 years, 3 months, and 20 days. She worked for 17 years as a Home Health Aid for the Lee County Health Department and also worked as a Certified Medication Aid at Lee County Care and Rehabilitation. She was baptized into the Church of Christ.
Peggy leaves behind one son, Tony Hobbs and wife Ivalea; two grandchildren, Cooper “Henry” and Harper Hobbs all of Campton, Kentucky; two sisters, Patricia Spencer and husband Tony and Jodi Coldiron and husband Al; uncles, Wendell Brandenburg, Russell Hobbs and Charles Hobbs all of Beattyville; nieces and nephew, Bethany Roberts and husband Nick also of Beattyville, Joshua Spencer and wife Brittany of Richmond, Kentucky, and Brianna Sparks and husband Jacob of Beattyville; great nieces and nephews, Addy Roberts, Owen Spencer, Paxton Roberts, and Evie Sparks; special friends, Chasidy Johnson, the staff of Marcum & Wallace Hospital, and Ron Abney; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Hobbs, Jr. and her grandson, Carson Hobbs. Pallbearers include Al Coldiron, Tony Spencer, Ron Abney, Josh Spencer, Nick Roberts, Jacob Sparks, Derek Noe, and Dean Noe. Services held July 28th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Burial Couch Brandenburg Cemetery of Fred Brandenburg Rd. Lee Co. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
