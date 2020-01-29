Penny Newby, age 73, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at her home in Beattyville, KY. Penny was born July 20, 1946 in Richmond, KY a daughter to the late Lewis and Irene (Lear) Shelton. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she enjoyed working puzzle books, and listening to country gospel music. She was a member of the Fullness of the Word Church in Beattyville, KY. She is survived by 1 son; Randy Newbie, 3 daughters; Ada Ray, Genny Roberts, and Linda Newby, a host of grandchildren, special cousins; Ruth Gipson, Bradley (Candi) Lawson & Children, Special friends; Teresa Adams, Melissa Crawford, Linda, King, Lillie Harney, Lisa Cave, Shirley Delong, Pastors Pete & Brenda Combs, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her parents; Lewis and Irene Shelton, she was preceded in death by her husband; Taylor Newby, and 1 son; Roger Newby. Visitation held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 1:00 PM at the Fullness of the Word Church in Beattyville, KY. Funeral services held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Fullness of the Word Church with Pastors Pete and Brenda Combs officiating. Burial in the Madison Memorial Gardens in Richmond, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
