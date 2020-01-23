According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 400 people die each year and 50,000 are seen in emergency rooms due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. In many cases, this is caused by faulty, improperly-used or incorrectly-vented appliances such as furnaces, stoves, generators, water heaters and fireplaces. As people spend more time indoors over the winter months, Peoples is issuing a reminder about maintaining natural gas appliances, the importance of carbon monoxide detectors and the potential dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless and potentially dangerous gas produced when fuel is burned without enough air for complete combustion. The flame in gas appliances should be blue, possibly with flecks of orange. If the flame is mostly yellow, it indicates that the gas is not burning properly and could be giving off carbon monoxide.
During cold weather months, as buildings remain closed and fuel is burned for heating, inefficient combustion and poor ventilation can lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide indoors. In large amounts, the gas can cause headaches, unconsciousness, brain damage and even death. Carbon monoxide can be detected with a simple home monitor.
“Every winter we receive multiple service calls involving carbon monoxide. The calls come from neighborhoods of all ages and income levels throughout our territory. Commercial accounts and businesses also need to train their employees on thedangers and how to identify a possible CO situation,” said Barry Leezer, Sr. Director, Customer Operations for Peoples.“Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in America. I can’t stress enough how important it is to be educated about the symptoms.”
The signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can often mimic flu symptoms. It’s important for people to recognize the signs of potential carbon monoxide poisoning, to know what to do if they occur, and to learn how to prevent this dangerous hazard.
Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning:
Headaches
Drowsiness/fatigue
Nausea
Dizziness
Confusion
Irregular breathing or shortness of breath
Overall paleness
Blurred vision
Steps You Can Take to Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning:
Very red lips and ears
Loss of coordination
Vomiting
What You Should Do:
Open windows and doors
Move outside
Call 911 or your local fire department
Most importantly, install a battery-operated or plug-in carbon monoxide detector, positioned outside of bedrooms. Replace the battery when you change your clocks each spring and autumn
About Peoples:
Have your heating systems and vents checked annually by a certified contractor
Make sure your chimney is cleaned periodically and free of obstructions
Keep air vents for your gas appliances clear
Never use a gas oven or stovetop for heating your home
Do not use portable charcoal or propane grills indoors or in the garage
Do not run an automobile, gasoline engine or generator in an enclosed space
Use only space heaters that are approved by local fire codes and properly installed
Check fireplaces for closed or blocked flues
Periodically check range pilots for soot or carbon build up
Never use portable generators inside homes or garages, even if windows are open
