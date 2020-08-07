Winchester-based Peoples Exchange Bank is locally operated and community-minded, supporting the Food Bank’s mission with a major commitment to the fight against hunger in Central and Eastern Kentucky.
With a multi-year pledge of $50,000 to our general operating budget, Peoples Exchange Bank provides funding not only for food but for equipment and supplies, fuel and vehicle maintenance, and other costs incurred in making sure that healthy and nourishing meals reach the plates of families struggling with food insecurity. This is the second pledge from Peoples Exchange Bank, bringing their contribution to $100,000 in support of ending hunger.
People Exchange Bank began in Lee County, KY in the early 1900's. There is still a branch bank in Beattyville on Hwy 11.
Thanks to Peoples Exchange Bank for caring about each other and members of their community.
