Peoples Exchange Bank recently announced the promotion of Leslie Inman to Chief Financial Officer. Inman has served as the bank’s Compliance Officer since 2012 and has more than 20 years of community banking experience. In her new capacity, Inman will manage the financial strategies and controls of the bank.
“Leslie’s combination of experience and cross-functional knowledge have been a great addition to our executive team. She has played a pivotal role in our operations during her time here at the bank and has the full confidence of our Chairman and Board of Directors in her new role,”said Tony Parrish, Peoples Exchange Bank President and CEO. “Her strategic thinking and demonstrated leadership will be invaluable to our ongoing success.”
Inman holds a B.S. Degree in Mathematics from Centre College, MBA in Accounting from Indiana Wesleyan University, and is a Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager, and a Certified Public Accountant.
“I am excited to move into the role of CFO and put my financial and operational skills to work contributing to the strategic vision of Peoples Exchange Bank,” commented Inman.
About Peoples Exchange Bank
Founded in 1912, Peoples Exchange Bank serves Lee, Powell, Montgomery, Clark, Fayette, and Scott counties. The time-tested institution offers a wide range of banking and financial products including services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. Peoples Exchange Bank is an equal housing lender and member of the FDIC. For more information, visit www.pebank.com or call (800) 364-3631.
