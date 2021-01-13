PERRY ALLEN STAMPER, the husband of Deborah Jane Brandenburg Stamper of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Wilburn and Shirley Watkins Stamper, was born in Miami, Florida on April 5, 1960 and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on January 4, 2021 at the age of 60 years, 8 months and 29 days. He was a plumber by trade and attended the New Springs United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife Deborah, Mr. Stamper is survived by three sons, Jacob Stamper of Beattyville, Joshua Stamper of Owensboro, Kentucky and Derek Stamper of Lexington, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Kinley Stamper of Winchester, Kentucky; his brothers and sisters, Ronnie Stamper of Beattyville, Sandra Lane of Stanford, Kentucky, David Stamper of Beattyville, DeeDee Henson of Waco, Kentucky and Sherry Rogers of Richmond, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Stamper was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jeff Stamper. Private family service held Jan. 8th 2021 at Brandenburg Cemetery of Canyon Falls of Highway 708 East Lee County prior to burial. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.