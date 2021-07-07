Philip Michael Williams, husband of Angelia Lee Warner Williams of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of Linda Beale Porter of Matthews, North Carolina and the late Philip Walters Williams, was born in Danville, Virginia on July 27, 1967 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville at the age of 53 years and 11 months. He was the Director of Field Operations for KBR Solutions Group and loved playing golf, the outdoors, and grilling.
In addition to his wife and mother, Philip leaves behind five children, Zachary Williams of Clarksville, Virginia; Hailey Williams of Chase City, Virginia, Meredith Williams of Halifax, Virginia, and Parker and Max Williams of Beattyville; three brothers; Mark Williams and wife Susan of Matthews, North Carolina, Dan Porter of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, and Bobby Williams and wife Lauren of Rock Hill, South Carolina; one sister, Terri Gregan and husband Joey of Phoenix, Arizona; and a host of other relatives and friends. Philip was preceded in death by his father; his step father, Jim Porter; and one step brother, Jimmy Porter.
Services held July 2nd at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Rock of Ages Cemetery of Lee County. Pallbearers: Mitchell Trimble, Dustin Trimble, Michael Trimble, Porter Henson, Blake Roberts, and A.J. Warner. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
