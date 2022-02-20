Nov. 28, 1974 Fortune Telling can be fun. Gypsy Betty Caudill looks very pleased at what the cards are turning up for her patron.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- A Different View
- Photos From Our Past:
- EKU Offers Tuition Discount for Grad Programs in Education
- Estes Set to Leave Marcum & Wallace Hospital - Mercy Health
- Plans for Beattyville Elementary Presented to City Council
- LCE Forms Scholarship in Memory of Former Staff Members
- Beattyville Proclaims: April is PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month
- Frankfort Focus
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans for Beattyville Elementary Presented to City Council
- LCE Forms Scholarship in Memory of Former Staff Members
- Lee County School Board News
- High Speed Chase Through Lee, Powell, and Estill Counties Ends in Owsley
- Wesley Sends Letter to Commissioner for Support of Water Treatment Project
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- MULLINS ADVOCATING FOR KY’S CHILDREN
- Estes Set to Leave Marcum & Wallace Hospital - Mercy Health
- Courthouse Comments
- Frankfort Focus
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.