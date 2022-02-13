Oct 17, 1974 JUVENILE CASE WORKER Gene Hamilton serving Lee, is shown attending the Fall meeting of Lees College Upward Bound special services advisory board meeting on the Lees Campus Oct. 2. Hamilton and Glen Wilson counselor at Lee Co. High and Ray Mills student represent Lee on the 15 member board.
