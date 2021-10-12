The Beattyville Enterprise
Thurs. Aug. 5th, 1982:
Lee County Schools start Aug. 10th
New Personnel at Lee Co. Schools for the 1982-83 school year stating next week includes Tom Cockerham, left and Frank Kincaid. Cockerham is the new principal of Beattyville Grade replacing Ed Stamper who retired. He has ten years experience with the system and previously taught history at LCHS.
Kincaid, right is the new principal of the LC Vocational School replacing HK Blanton who transferred to Paintsville. He has spent the past several years as an industrial educator at LCMS. His post there will be assumed by his brother Glenn Kincaid who formerly taught high school arts at Versailles.
