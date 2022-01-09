Back in the good old days: Lee Co. teachers attended an in service meeting, called ‘institute’ in Beattyville. Teachers attending from Cable School Community in 1913 were (standing) Vesta Francis, Melissa Shackleford, Carl Eastin, John Cable and Courtney Whisman. Seated- Lillian Cable and Beatrice Cable. Those pictured still living are Eastin in Texas, John Cable still of Lee, Whisman of Frankfort and Beatrice Cable of Corbin. Photo courtesy Albert Hieronymous.
Archives sponsored by Lee County KY Farm Bureau
