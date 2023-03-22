Phyllis A. Gardiner, age 53, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Stanton Care & Rehabilitation Center located in Stanton, KY. Phyllis was born December 17, 1969 in Campton, KY, a daughter to the late Hobert & Mary (Roberts) Beard. Phyllis was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, located in Booneville, KY. She is survived by 1 son; Dennis Bowling of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Ricky (Sandy) Beard of Winchester, KY, 2 grandchildren; Brinsley Bowling & Colton Bowling, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 son; Raymond Bowling, and 1 sister; Geneva Thacker. Visitation held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Holy Family Catholic Church located in Booneville, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father John LiJana officiating. She was laid to rest in the Beard Family Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillefuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
