Phyllis Jean Hall Jones, widow of Roy Charles Jones and the daughter of the late Carlos P. Hall, Sr. and Martha Brandenburg Hall, was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on January 14, 1927 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on March 7, 2021 at the age of 94 years, 1 month, and 21 days. She was a housewife, loving mother, and a lifelong member of the Southern Baptist Church where she loved teaching Sunday school. Mrs. Jones is survived by her two children, John Jones and wife Jamie and Joan Segler and husband, Dewey all of Berea, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Mark Rogers and wife Tina, Margaret Lynn Butski, Joe Rogers, and Katie Jones and wife Sally; four great grandchildren, Jeremy Rogers and wife Katie, Emily Rogers, Lorene Girard and husband Patrick, and Meghan Westers and husband Samuel; three great-great grandchildren, Rayland Rogers, Violet Girard, and Penny Rogers; one sister, Margaret Hall Sams of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by one brother, Carlos P. Hall, Jr. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Beattyville flood relief fund. Monetary donations can be mailed to Lee County Tourism PO Box 738 Beattyville, Kentucky 41311. Other donations can be taken to Cumberland Mountain Outreach 102 E. Third St. in Beattyville. At mother’s request, a graveside service was held in her beloved hometown of Beattyville, Kentucky at the Riverview Cemetery on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 PM with Pastor Kevin Slemp officiating. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
Latest News
- Six Overdose at Regional Jail
- LG&E and KU share helpful tips during Severe Weather Preparedness Month
- Teen helps clean up flooded areas in local KY counties
- Wasson Recognizes District Staff for Flood Relief Efforts & Other LC School Board News
- David Stamper, age 18
- Phyllis Jean Hall Jones
- ALICE JANELLE STEELE HALL
- Lee County Youth Sports, A Time-Honored Tradition
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Found in the River Near Ross Creek in Lee County
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Flood Scenes from Silver Creek Rd.
- State Rep Wesley and Local Business Owner Walks Down Main Street Offering Help and Support
- Past Beattyville Enterprise Issue Showcases Beattyville Flood of 1939
- More Images of Flooding in the City of Beattyville and Lee County - March 1, 2021
- Tasha Grigsby Obituary
- Local Church Helps Other Churches in Their Community Hit by Flooding
- Courthouse Comments
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.