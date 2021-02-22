Pizza! Pizza! Pizza! Buy Pizza from the Lee Co Band Today!

Pizza! Pizza! Pizza! The Lee County High School Band is participating in a Little Caesars Pizza Kit fundraiser. Please share the link below to all of your family and friends. The pizza kits will be shipped directly to each person by FedEx. The pizzas are to remain cold - the kits are sent in special boxes that ice packs that are great to keep and use at later dates.
The link is https://fundraising.littlecaesars.com/fundraisers/support/dc73c149-8129-4ea9-a53d-c8a9d4f99df9
If you are interested in ordering, simply click the link above and place your order. Your order should arrive within 7 days of purchase.
Support our "Pride of the Mountains" and your pizza today!
