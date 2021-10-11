SmartAsset has found the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most during the last five years. The home value rankings are one factor in a three part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes.
For a look at the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
|Rank
|County, State
|Property Tax Rate
|School Rating
|Home Value Growth
|Overall Index
|1
|Grayson, KY
|0.59%
|8.00
|48.95%
|90.67
|2
|Casey, KY
|0.68%
|10.00
|41.17%
|87.60
|3
|Clay, KY
|0.85%
|8.00
|37.85%
|83.94
|4
|Jackson, KY
|0.72%
|4.00
|72.59%
|82.52
|5
|McLean, KY
|0.68%
|9.00
|35.79%
|81.53
|6
|Cumberland, KY
|0.65%
|6.00
|31.31%
|80.68
|7
|Monroe, KY
|0.70%
|10.00
|30.03%
|79.74
|8
|Pulaski, KY
|0.67%
|10.00
|31.01%
|77.88
|9
|Ohio, KY
|0.66%
|5.00
|27.55%
|75.11
|10
|Hancock, KY
|0.68%
|6.00
|29.50%
|74.09
For additional information on the rankings, including the methodology and interactive map, check here: [LINK]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.