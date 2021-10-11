be

SmartAsset has found the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most during the last five years. The home value rankings are one factor in a three part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes. 

For a look at the places in Kentucky where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:

RankCounty, StateProperty Tax RateSchool RatingHome Value GrowthOverall Index
1Grayson, KY0.59%8.0048.95%90.67
2Casey, KY0.68%10.0041.17%87.60
3Clay, KY0.85%8.0037.85%83.94
4Jackson, KY0.72%4.0072.59%82.52
5McLean, KY0.68%9.0035.79%81.53
6Cumberland, KY0.65%6.0031.31%80.68
7Monroe, KY0.70%10.0030.03%79.74
8Pulaski, KY0.67%10.0031.01%77.88
9Ohio, KY0.66%5.0027.55%75.11
10Hancock, KY0.68%6.0029.50%74.09

For additional information on the rankings, including the methodology and interactive map, check here: [LINK]

